Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Declares Dividend of $0.38

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

