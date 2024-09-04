Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.35

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 1294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,645,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,465,000 after acquiring an additional 261,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 13,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,698 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.