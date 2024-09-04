South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Insider Sells A$439,099.50 in Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) insider Graham Kerr sold 141,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.11), for a total transaction of A$439,099.50 ($298,707.14).

On Friday, August 30th, Graham Kerr acquired 1,181,803 shares of South32 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.14 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$3,710,861.42 ($2,524,395.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

