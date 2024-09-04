SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.67. The stock had a trading volume of 847,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,248. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

