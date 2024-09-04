SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,011. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

