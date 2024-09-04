SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Trading 1% Higher

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.31 and last traded at $78.31. 3,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XTN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

