Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.43 EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

