Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.0 million-$787.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.4 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. DA Davidson downgraded Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

CXM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

