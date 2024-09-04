Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $196-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.81 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.2 %

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,104. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

