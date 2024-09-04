Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $196-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.81 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.
Sprinklr Trading Down 0.2 %
Sprinklr stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,104. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.