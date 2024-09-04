Stanmore Resources Limited (SMR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on September 17th

Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52.

Stanmore Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of metallurgical coal in Australia. The company holds a portfolio of 2,000 square kilometers of prospective and granted exploration tenements throughout the Bowen and Surat Basins. The company was formerly known as Stanmore Coal Limited and changed its name to Stanmore Resources Limited in May 2021.

