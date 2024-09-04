Stanmore Resources Limited (SMR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on September 17th

Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd.
Stanmore Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52.
About Stanmore Resources
