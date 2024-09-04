Steakholder Foods (STKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th.
Steakholder Foods Stock Up 0.7 %
STKH stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Steakholder Foods has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Steakholder Foods Company Profile
