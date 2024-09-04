Steakholder Foods (STKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th.

Steakholder Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

STKH stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Steakholder Foods has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.