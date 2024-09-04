Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Host Hotels & Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 362% compared to the typical volume of 653 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 147,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 96,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. 890,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550,196. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

