StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

