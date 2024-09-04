StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
