StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of 135.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

