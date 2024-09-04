StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.70. 1,072,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,473,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get StoneCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STNE

StoneCo Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.