Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 191,625 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 191,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,000. Newmont comprises 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $604,516,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,100,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,590 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

NEM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587,390. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

