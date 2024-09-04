Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

DEO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.58. 205,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $137.11. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

