Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.94. The stock had a trading volume of 339,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,387 shares of company stock valued at $42,196,501. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.