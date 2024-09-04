Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $798,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.7% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

OXY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. 2,036,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,308,511. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,132,407 shares of company stock worth $247,334,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

