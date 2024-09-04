Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 9,680 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,410,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Robert Half by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after buying an additional 479,384 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Robert Half by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.46. 79,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

