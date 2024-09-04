Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 5,310 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. 508,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

