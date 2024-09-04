Sui Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $275.54 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.80286897 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $271,884,679.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.