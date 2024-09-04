Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.96. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 212,911 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $146,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

