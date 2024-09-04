Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.96. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 212,911 shares.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.