Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $441.78

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $441.78, but opened at $420.12. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $426.36, with a volume of 2,297,677 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $822.14.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $825.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.