Supremex Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Supremex Price Performance

TSE SXP opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.95.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Supremex will post 0.559949 earnings per share for the current year.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

