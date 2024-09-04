SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKHL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.