Talanx (ETR:TLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.00

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €79.00 ($87.78) and last traded at €77.45 ($86.06), with a volume of 85421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.05 ($86.72).

Talanx Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.12.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

