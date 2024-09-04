Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN) Major Shareholder Bryan Sheffield Buys 12,424 Shares

Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bryan Sheffield acquired 12,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,217,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tamboran Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TBN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 29,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,011. Tamboran Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $25.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tamboran Resources
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBN. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the second quarter worth $4,687,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the second quarter worth $4,687,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the second quarter worth $6,750,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tamboran Resources Company Profile
We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.
