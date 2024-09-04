Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.86

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 112333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Tanger Trading Up 2.4 %

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,498,000 after acquiring an additional 608,547 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tanger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 110,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tanger by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 123,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 649,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

