Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stake Lessened by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after buying an additional 98,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,301. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.