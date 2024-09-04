TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 217,276 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of TC Energy worth $32,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

