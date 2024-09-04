TD Cowen Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

