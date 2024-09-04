TD Securities Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.33.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.9 %

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 148,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,801. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.