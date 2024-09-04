TD Securities Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.33.
View Our Latest Report on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.9 %
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.