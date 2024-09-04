TD Securities Raises First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCR.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.61.
In other First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
