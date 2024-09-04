TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,570,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in TechnipFMC by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

