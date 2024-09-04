Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 9561780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Technology Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.
Technology Minerals Company Profile
Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Technology Minerals
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.