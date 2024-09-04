Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Down 2.9%

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 1,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 24,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

The stock has a market capitalization of $848.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECX. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,099,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.