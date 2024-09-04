TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

TEGNA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.51. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

Insider Activity

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,731.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,467 shares of company stock worth $1,726,313. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGNA

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.