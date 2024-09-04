Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.10

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and traded as high as $41.10. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares changing hands.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12%
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.