Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE AEO opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

