Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.