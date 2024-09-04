Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tempus AI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $77.00.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
