Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

TER opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

