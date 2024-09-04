Terra (LUNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.36 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $226.20 million and approximately $36.36 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 687,612,089 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

