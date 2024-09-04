TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $92.11 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00037728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,489,474 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,996,273 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

