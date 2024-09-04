Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $210.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $672.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

