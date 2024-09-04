Tether (USDT) Hits Market Cap of $118.15 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion and $58.48 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002422 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 120,251,893,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,142,287,335 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
