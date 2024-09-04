Tezos Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $639.01 million and $15.08 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,018,757,656 coins and its circulating supply is 998,224,578 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

