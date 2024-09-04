The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $189.20 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $191.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

