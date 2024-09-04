The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $314.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

