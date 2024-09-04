The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 102,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

GBX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

